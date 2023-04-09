Bhopal: Court orders to attached excise officer’s property worth Rs 1.57 cr

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special court of Economic Offences Wing in Bhopal on Saturday issued order to confiscate properties of a district excise officer under Prevention of Corruption Act.

A case was registered in 2011 against the then district officer Bhawani Prasad for having properties disproportionate to his known sources of income, which was worth Rs 1.57 crore.

During the trial, the court was told that son of officer was not having his house and was dependent on his father. The court was also told that officer amassed property through illegal means. A charge sheet was submitted and the court found that the property was earned through the wrong methods and was invested.

