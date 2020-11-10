Bhopal: Couplet of poet Kabir, musician Amir Khusro mark 10th day of 'Rang Madhya Pradesh'

BHOPAL: A popular couplet of poet and saint Kabir ‘Mann lago mero yaar fakiri,’ was presented by singer G C D Bharti, enchanting the audience at the Tribal Museum on Monday evening.

It was part of the 10th-day of the 13-day festival ‘Rang Madhya Pradesh,’ organised by the culture department under the Gamak series to mark the 65th foundation day of the state.

Bharti was born in Raipur, Chhattisgarh to Vidhyadhar Gaina Bharti. His early musical training was under his father's tutelage and later, trained Ghazal, Thumri and Dadra under Ustad Ashiq Ali Khan and sufi music under Ustad Haji Idd Ali Shah Chishti.

He also presented few songs of Kabir and musician Amir Khusro. These songs were ‘Zara dheere-dheere gadi hanko more Ram gadi wale’ and ‘Lal meri pat rakhiyo bhala jhoole laalan’. Indubhushan and Gopi Krishna Bharti accompanied him on vocal and percussion, Pavsanand and Vachaspati Bharti on vocal and mangeera and Anubhav Bharti on Tabla.

The event, which was also, streamed live on social media platforms of the department.