Bhopal Couple Suicide Case: Woman Accuses Husband Of Torture In Suicide Note

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have recovered a suicide note from the room of the couple, who committed suicide in their home at Sukhi Sewaniya on Wednesday. The woman, who hanged herself to death in her room, had left a suicide note mentioning that her husband suspected her of having an extra-marital affair and even tortured her physically. Sukhi Sewaniya SHO Naveen Kumar said that the deceased Rita’s suicide note had possibly been read by her husband Naresh, after which he committed suicide, as his wife Reeta did. The woman, identified Reeta, had also mentioned that she had filed a case against her husband. The woman had left her husband but returned home after she was counselled to stay together and give another try to save their marriage.

SHO said that the suicide note was found inside a wedding invitation kept on the table of the room, in which the couple were found dead. The officer, on the basis of the suicide note of Reeta, said that the couple had a long-standing argument. She was fed up of Naresh, as he used to doubt her character and suspected her of having extra-marital affair. The women even mention of Naresh torturing her physically. The women in her note had further mentioned that she had also filed a case against him in the family court, but he was still not ready to mend his ways. She wrote further that the court had advised them to stay together after a counselling session, owing to which she was staying with Naresh.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

