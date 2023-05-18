 Bhopal: Couple booked for forcing niece into sex trade in Karond
Bhopal: Couple booked for forcing niece into sex trade in Karond

The girl alleged that her uncle also raped her multiple times.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A couple allegedly forced their 20-year-old niece to establish sexual relations with different men for money in Karond, police said on Thursday.

In her complaint, she also said that her uncle raped her multiple times. A case was registered against the accused couple.

The police added that further investigations are underway in the case. Station house officer (SHO) of Nishatpura police station, Rupesh Dubey said that the minor girl aged 20 years has been married to a man from Bhopal. She approached the police on Thursday, stating that she had been living with her aunt and uncle five years ago, before she got married.

She alleged that her uncle would outrage her modesty often, and added that her aunt used to call other men home and forced her to have sex with them in exchange of money.

Adding to the statements, the survivor girl said that the husband-wife duo then got her married off to a man in Bhopal. She told the police that she kept mum for so long as she could not muster the courage to narrate her ordeal.

The police have registered a case against the husband-wife duo and probe is on in the case, SHO Dubey said.

