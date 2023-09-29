 Bhopal: Corruption Case Against UAD Minister Closed
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Corruption Case Against UAD Minister Closed

Bhopal: Corruption Case Against UAD Minister Closed

Singh to file Rs 10-cr defamation suit

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police closed the case of disproportionate assets owned by UAD minister Bhupendra Singh on Friday. The minister will file defamation suit of Rs 10 crore against Congress leader Puneet Tandon who had lodged the complaint.

UAD minister Singh said, “Congress tried to malign my image. In investigation, it has not been proved. So, I will file defamation suit against him.”

The complaint was filed by Puneet Tandon on an affidavit that stated that minister has amassed property including farmlands, a hotel and petrol pump in the name of his family members by misusing his official position, which was disproportionate to his known source of income .

Read Also
Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise For Unfulfilled Promises In Madhya Pradesh, Says BJP State Chief...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Collector Inspects Training Of Poll Officials In Itarsi

MP: Collector Inspects Training Of Poll Officials In Itarsi

CMO Takes Charge, Begins To Clean Up Roads In MP's Ganj Basoda

CMO Takes Charge, Begins To Clean Up Roads In MP's Ganj Basoda

MP: Congress’s Janakrosh Yatra To Enter Sehore On October 2

MP: Congress’s Janakrosh Yatra To Enter Sehore On October 2

MP: Man Acquitted Of Charges Under POCSO Act In Narmadapuram

MP: Man Acquitted Of Charges Under POCSO Act In Narmadapuram

MP: Worker Stuck In Conveyor Belt At Cement Factory In Satna, Dies

MP: Worker Stuck In Conveyor Belt At Cement Factory In Satna, Dies