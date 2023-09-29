Bhopal: Corruption Case Against UAD Minister Closed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police closed the case of disproportionate assets owned by UAD minister Bhupendra Singh on Friday. The minister will file defamation suit of Rs 10 crore against Congress leader Puneet Tandon who had lodged the complaint.

UAD minister Singh said, “Congress tried to malign my image. In investigation, it has not been proved. So, I will file defamation suit against him.”

The complaint was filed by Puneet Tandon on an affidavit that stated that minister has amassed property including farmlands, a hotel and petrol pump in the name of his family members by misusing his official position, which was disproportionate to his known source of income .

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)