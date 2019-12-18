Bhopal: Corporates, UNICEF come together to work on child right

BHOPAL: UNICEF organised a ‘Corporate4Children’ meet to engage corporates on the theme of mobilising action and resources for children in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

50 delegates from more than 40 corporate units including public sector organisations, banks, companies, and institutions were part of the meet.

Michael Juma, Chief, UNICEF spoke about the issue of child marriage, nutrition, anaemia and seeking support of corporate in ending child marriage, supporting poshan abhiyan, anaemia mukt Bharat, water and sanitation sectors and sports for development. He said that Madhya Pradesh Government is taking steps for children; however we need support from corporate to come forward and support state’s initiatives for children

Anil Gulati, Communication Specialist, UNICEF made a presentation on the efforts and challenges for children in Madhya Pradesh and made an appeal to corporate to keep children first, respect for child rights and shared ideas wherein corporate can pitches for children.

Uday Borwanker, Divisional Railway Manager made a presentation on the efforts being done by West Central Railways for children and said that they will be more than happy to support UNICEF's effort for children including dissemination of key messages.

CGM BSNL, Mahesh Shukla spoke on the support being extended by BSNL for child helpline and said that they will look into using messages of child rights on its mobile dialler tone.

Shammimuddin, Managing Director of MP State Cooperative Diary Federation spoke on their work and said that they will look into integrating message of breastfeeding on milk packets. Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi of AISSECT and Balaji Rao, Deputy General Manager Central Bank of India spoke at the meeting.

Rajeev Agarwal of Mandideep Industrial Association spoke on the efforts being done by the association for supporting children.

Similarly Jagran Lake City University Pro Chancellor Abhishek Mohan Gupta spoke on the efforts being done by University free of cost for educating girls and children.