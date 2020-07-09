Bhopal: Corona warriors irked over non-payment of salaries

BHOPAL: The frontline warriors who led relentless battle against coronavirus are now running from pillar to post for their salaries. Sixteen such doctors deployed at JP Hospital since April 14 to check Covid-19 spread are waiting for their pending salaries for over two months. The doctors were called from the dental college for deployment at government hospitals and other medical facilities when the virus was spreading its tentacles in the state capital.

The medicos had even approached the Chief Minister seeking his intervention into the matter however, nothing concrete happened in this direction.

Even Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thankha expressed concern over non-disbursement of salaries to doctors deployed to check virus spread. The Congress leader termed it a violation of High Court order. Recently, Budelkhand Medical College doctors had also raised the issue of pending salaries.