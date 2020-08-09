Bhopal: Corona spreads in families, 4 CRPF jawans also fall prey

BHOPAL: An increasing number of members of the same families have tested corona positive in the state capital. Barkhedi, Jain Nagar (Lalghati), Abhra Enclave (Kolar), BDA colony (Tilajamalpura) are areas that reported four positive cases from same families on Sunday. Panchsheel Nagar reported three positive cases from same family.

Besides, four jawans from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tested positive on Sunday. In all, the city reported 101 positive cases, taking tally to 7,961 besides 218 deaths.

Another family member of a private hospital director came positive from Professor Colony. Four came positive from Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). One came positive from Navodya Cancer Hospital and Neurological ward (AIIMS) each while two positive cases were found in PG Hostel (AIIMS). A doctor tested positive from Gandhi Medical College.