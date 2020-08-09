Bhopal: Corona spreads in families, 4 CRPF jawans also fall prey

BHOPAL: An increasing number of members of the same families have tested corona positive in the state capital. Barkhedi, Jain Nagar (Lalghati), Abhra Enclave (Kolar), BDA colony (Tilajamalpura) are areas that reported four positive cases from same families on Sunday. Panchsheel Nagar reported three positive cases from same family.
Besides, four jawans from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tested positive on Sunday. In all, the city reported 101 positive cases, taking tally to 7,961 besides 218 deaths.
Another family member of a private hospital director came positive from Professor Colony. Four came positive from Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). One came positive from Navodya Cancer Hospital and Neurological ward (AIIMS) each while two positive cases were found in PG Hostel (AIIMS). A doctor tested positive from Gandhi Medical College.
Shalimar Enclave (E-3, Arera Colony) reported three positive cases from same family. One positive case was reported from Ruchi Lifescapes (Jatkhedi), E-4, Arera Colony each.
Sant Kavaram Colony, Dabi Tailor Road (Aara Machine Road, Bairagarh) reported two cases each. Bagsewania reported two positive cases from same family. CRP, Bairgarh reported two positive cases. Subhash Nagar, Sindhi Colony, SBI Colony, Char Imli reported two positive cases each. Nai Basti (Bhaisakhedi) reported two positive cases.
One corona positive case was reported from Sahara Estate, Tulsi Nagar, Surabhi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Ashirward Colony, Sabri Nagar, Prem Nagar (Nariyalkheda), Railway Colony (Habibganj), Railway Colony (Semra), Adotya Apartment (Airport Road), Shyam Nagar, Kalyan Nagar (Bhanpur), Rajiv Nagar(Semra), Hathaikheda, Anand Market (Piplani), Peer Gate, Aishbag Stadium, Bholenath Colony (Tilajamalpura), New Minal Residency, Gala Mandi (Barkhedi), Savan Nagar (Lalghati), Spring Valley (Katara Hills), Naingiri colony, Braj Colony (Karond), old Ashoka Garden, Hotel Ganga Palace (Lakherapura), Shaheed Nagar, Jinsy, Ektapuri.
