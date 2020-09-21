Bhopal: Corona recovery rate increased to 77.30%, says CM Shivraj in Assembly

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said corona recovery rate has increased to 77.30 per cent as the state government is combating Covid 19 on a war footing. The chief minister gave the statement in the assembly on Monday as Congress party demanded to know the status of infection in the state. During one-day session, the leader of opposition and former chief minister Kamal Nath drew attention towards growing Covid 19 infection and made suggestions.

In response, chief minister Chouhan said the recovery rate was 19.03 per cent on May 1. Till March 23, testing capacity was only 300 per day and only three testing labs existed.

But now the testing capacity has increased to 29,700 per day and state has 78 labs. To check the its spread, 852 fever clinics are functional, which also collect samples. Under Covid Warrior Welfare Scheme, 20 families are given financial help.

At present, there are 22,000 active cases, which is 20 per cent of total cases. The state is on 16th position in the country in regarding the cases. The assembly was told that the capacity building of hospital is one of the major successes of the government and efforts are on to increase number of beds in hospitals. The general beds, which were 2428, have now increased to 24,560. Similarly, the number of beds in ICU and isolation wards has also increased.

The state is receiving 20 tons of oxygen from Maharashtra while Centre is supplying 50 tons to the state. Chief minister Chouhan said state will start producing 200 tons of oxygen as a plant is proposed in Hoshangabad.

‘Set up complaint cell’

Kamal Nath suggested to set up complaint cell for Covid affected families so that their voice can reach government. He said government should set up a monitoring mechanism to control the working of private hospitals. He claimed that hospitals are careless while dealing with Covid patients. Nath alleged that hospitals avoid giving information to family members about admitted patients and also about the treatment.