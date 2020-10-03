Bhopal: Corona positive PS Sheoshekhar Shukla shows mirror to those admitted to private hospitals

Principal secretary Sheoshekhar Shukla has shown mirror to those politicians and officers who are undergoing treatment at private hospitals for Covid-19.

On Saturday, Shukla tweeted that he and his wife have been in Gandhi Medical College for five days. They are afflicted with the virus. He could get treatment at any private hospital. Yet he preferred a government hospital to a private one, which has the best of all doctors and the facilities, Shukla tweeted. After testing positive for Covid-19, Shukla went to a government hospital instead of a private one.

Despite developing lungs infection, Shukla is getting treatment in a government hospital. He is better now. After testing positive for Covid-19, many politicians and got treatment in private hospitals.