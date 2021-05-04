Bhopal: Corona positive homoeopath jumps to death from 5th floor of Chirayu Hospital, reason uncertain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old corona patient committed suicide by jumping from fifth floor of Chirayu hospital here on Tuesday morning. The reason why he took the extreme step remains to be ascertained.

The deceased Devendra Malwiya was a resident of Awadhpuri. He was a homeopath but had left the practise few years ago, police said.

Police said when he reached the fifth floor to jump, a patient who was doing yoga there, tried to stop him but he leapt before he could be helped. The incident occurred at about 7.30 am, Khajuri police said. Police said his family members have been informed and their statements will be taken.

This is the first instance in Bhopal when a corona patient has committed suicide by jumping from a hospital building.