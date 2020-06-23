Bhopal: Corona patients given plasma therapy cured of COVID-19, many still under observation

BHOPAL: Many corona patients who were given plasma have been cured of COVID-19 at corona dedicated hospitals in the city. But many others are still under observation as it is in still trial process. Five corona patients have been cured in Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and an equal number of patients are under its observation.

Plasma therapy trial reveals that there is no side effect and no harmful effect on corona patients. This was observed during plasma trial.

However, outcome of plasma therapy, which is being conducted at 75 hospitals including medical colleges in country, has not been declared as data from all places, are being sent to Indian Council of Medical Research for analysis. ICMR has imposed restriction not to share update in public domain.