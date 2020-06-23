Bhopal: Corona patients given plasma therapy cured of COVID-19, many still under observation

BHOPAL: Many corona patients who were given plasma have been cured of COVID-19 at corona dedicated hospitals in the city. But many others are still under observation as it is in still trial process. Five corona patients have been cured in Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and an equal number of patients are under its observation.
Plasma therapy trial reveals that there is no side effect and no harmful effect on corona patients. This was observed during plasma trial.
However, outcome of plasma therapy, which is being conducted at 75 hospitals including medical colleges in country, has not been declared as data from all places, are being sent to Indian Council of Medical Research for analysis. ICMR has imposed restriction not to share update in public domain.
Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental procedure wherein plasma from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient is transfused to a critically ill coronavirus patient. The blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 develops antibodies. When injected into the blood of another patient, the antibodies help the person to fight the infection.
Dr Rita Saxena, one of team members looking after plasma therapy, said several corona patients have been cured and others are under observation in Gandhi Medical College. “We are observing patients and updating ICMR from time to time. What is definite is that there is no ill effect on patients on plasma transfusion,” she said.
Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr AK Shrivastava said many patients have been cured with plasma therapy but ICMR has not come to a proper conclusion, as it is still analysising the data. “But there is no harmful effect of plasma therapy on corona patients,” he added.
