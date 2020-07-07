Bhopal: Corona patient’s body dumped on roadside, CM Shivraj orders inquiry, says guilty to face strict action

BHOPAL: Terming the incident of abandoning corona patient, and later dumping his body on road outside hospital as highly unfortunate, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the incident. The incident is highly condemnable and inhuman and the persons responsible for negligence would face strict action, said Chouhan.
Following CM’s directive, collector Avinash Lawania ordered a magisterial probe to fix responsibilities and look into what led to the incident.
The corona patient’s body was ferried from Peoples Hospital (Malviya Nagar) to Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal putting administration in dock on Monday evening. The patient was admitted to People’s Hospital on June 23 and he was tested positive for corona on Monday. The patient, however, died in the ambulance while being shifted to Chirayu Hospital. On arriving at Chirayu, when the ambulance driver found him dead, he returned to People’s hospital and dumped the body on the roadside and left. When the matter was reported to authorities, chirayu hospital again sent an ambulance to fetch the body and thereafter it was kept at mortuary of Chirayu Hospital.
The incident of a critical patient body being abandoned by hospital management, ambulance operator or any other person is a matter of grave concern and strict action would be initiated against people guilty of the inhuman act, said Chouhan.
Chief Minister said that treatment of each and every patient is being ensured and the entire administration is on the toes to contain the infection spread. ADM Satish Kumar will take up the probe. The ADM would inquired on points as why the patient, who was hospitalized from June 23 at People’s Hospital, Malviya Nagar , was shifted once he was found corona positive? Were his family members informed before shifting? Was protocol fixed for shifting patient was strictly adhered to? Patient died in what condition and why was his body brought back to People’s hospital?
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)