Bhopal: Corona patient’s body dumped on roadside, CM Shivraj orders inquiry, says guilty to face strict action

BHOPAL: Terming the incident of abandoning corona patient, and later dumping his body on road outside hospital as highly unfortunate, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the incident. The incident is highly condemnable and inhuman and the persons responsible for negligence would face strict action, said Chouhan.

Following CM’s directive, collector Avinash Lawania ordered a magisterial probe to fix responsibilities and look into what led to the incident.

The corona patient’s body was ferried from Peoples Hospital (Malviya Nagar) to Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal putting administration in dock on Monday evening. The patient was admitted to People’s Hospital on June 23 and he was tested positive for corona on Monday. The patient, however, died in the ambulance while being shifted to Chirayu Hospital. On arriving at Chirayu, when the ambulance driver found him dead, he returned to People’s hospital and dumped the body on the roadside and left. When the matter was reported to authorities, chirayu hospital again sent an ambulance to fetch the body and thereafter it was kept at mortuary of Chirayu Hospital.