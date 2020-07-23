Bhopal: Corona is out there, says who

BHOPAL: Throwing caution to the wind even as the number of Covid-19 cases has seen sudden upsurge, hundreds of shoppers rushed to markets on Thursday. Even children who are highly vulnerable to the infections were seen accompanying their parents to the crowded market.
With Eid and Rakhi just around the corner, people rushed to markets to make last minute purchases as all activities including commercial will remain prohibited till August 4 when the markets reopen. Chowk Bazar, Jumerati and other commercial areas saw a huge rush of shoppers.
Social distancing, self discipline, hand hygiene, face cover- all norms necessary to keep virus at bay were compromised by the traders as well as the shoppers. Panic buying' and 'hoarding' of essential items, was visible as people learning from their past experience, preferred buying essentials in bulk for the difficult times ahead. Long queues were also seen at grocery stores. It was after a long gap that brisk business activity was witnessed in the markets amidst pandemic.
The state government has given two-day relaxations for making purchases of essential commodities as thereafter lockdown will be enforced in the city. The outlets selling rakhis witnessed heavy rush of women and girls. Similarly, stores selling readymade garments and gift items shops also had a brisk business in New Market as well as in Chowk Bazar. Visitors had a tough time at parking lots as they were jam packed.
Keep grocery stores open during lockdown
Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal has demanded opening of at least grocery shops during lockdown. Poor people who daily earn, how they will stock grocery items for 10 days so the government should keep grocery shops open for at least four hours daily, he added
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)