Bhopal: Corona infection spreads further, city reports 193 cases

BHOPAL: State capital reported 193 corona positive cases taking tally to 10,517 and death toll to 267. District administration has focused on locality based strategy to check the spread of coronavirus in the state capital.

SDM Manoj Upadhyaya said district administration is working to contain infection at micro level while isolating infected people simultaneously. “Suspects are being quarantined for safety. All is done as per protocol,” he added.

According to information, 25th battalion reported five positive cases while Police Radio Colony reported two positive cases. Samardha Tola reported five positive cases, Krishna Nagar reported four positive cases, Capital Mall reported one positive case whie four cases were reported from Kolar.

Dr Sandip Maravi of Newborn Care Unit at JP Hospital has tested positive. Two doctors at Gandhi Medical College tested positive. CMCH reported four positive cases including two doctors. A doctor tested positive in Malviya Nagar. Rishipuram and Platinum Plaza reported one case each. Crime branch and Piplani police stations also reported one case each.