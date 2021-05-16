Bhopal: Corona curfew extended till May 24, district administration issues orders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Corona curfew imposed in Bhopal since April has been extended till May 24 in order to stop spread of pandemic. Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania issued the orders on Sunday about extension of curfew.

Movement of vehicles related to essential services will be allowed. People engaged in vaccination drive or going for vaccination and other medical emergencies will be allowed.

Other instructions related to opening of shops etc will remain same, said Lavania.