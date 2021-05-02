Bhopal: Corona curfew extended till May 10, was to end on Monday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday extended 'corona curfew' in capital Bhopal till May 10, an official said.

The curfew, in force since April 12 with extensions on April 19 and 26, was to end at 6 am on Monday, he added. "The corona curfew was extended in Bhopal and Berasia town till 6 am on May 10 as per an order by district collector Avinash Lavaniya.

"Essential services and emergency travel are exempted from the curbs," the official informed. As on Saturday, Bhopal had a COVID-19 caseload of 91,456, including 742 deaths.