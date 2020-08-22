Bhopal: Corona blast with 187 COVID positives take the tally to 9,680

Bhopal: State capital reported another corona blast with 187 positives on Saturday taking its tally to 9,680 and tolls to 255.

According to officials, teams which have been pressed into services are trying hard to put situation under control as positive cases are being reported across the city irrespective of hotspots like Old Bhopal and New Bhopal.

As per District administration, a check will be put on the spread of coronavirus among family members. In the recent past, the maximum spread of coronavirus was noticed among family members. So its main focus is to check such spread in families.

List of area wise COVID patients as per Health Department as on August 22

Seven positive have been detected in Composite Hospital of CRPF, Bangrasia. E-1 as well as E-4 OF Arera Colony reported one case each. Similarly, E-7, Arera Colony reported three positives and two are in same family. Green Meadows (Arera Hills) reported one positive.

Four positives in the same family have been detected in Jail Colony and Tulsi Nagar each. Phanda reported four positive in the same family. BDA, Koh-e-Fiza reported three positives and the same number of members in same family have been tested positive in Bhavani Dharohar (Ayodhya By-pass), Jain Bhavan (Shahjahanabad), Indira Vihar (Airport) and Rajiv Nagar each. ITBP (Kanha Saiya) campus reported three positives. SBI LHO reported three positives. Panchsheel Nagar reported four positives and three positives in same family. SBI LHO has been reporting positive cases and administration has clarified that those who are coming in transfer are detected positives. Mostly are of this category.

Two positives have been reported from same family in Sector-C, Sonagiri. Two positives have been detected from TT Nagar Police station in same family. Two positives have been tested in the same family from Akash Ganga (Shahpura). Rohit Nagar reported three positives in the same family. Two from D-Mart (Hoshangabad)., GRP Colony reported two in the same family. Three positives from Niki Apartment, Kaushalya Devi Pink Heritage, Tilajamalpura, Koh-e-Fiza.