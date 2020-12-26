Bhopal corona blast: 240 Covid-positive, toll 567

BHOPAL: Bhopal reported a corona blast of 240 corona-positive patients and its tally rose to 38,435 and toll to 567 on Saturday. Indore reported 301 corona-positives and its tally rose to 53,624 and toll to 857.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,006 corona-positives, pushing tally to 237,406 and toll to 3,545 with nine deaths on Saturday. Total active cases are 10,329, while 223,532 are cured cases so far, with 1,129 cured in a single day. Corona positive rate is 3.8 per cent , with 25,812 samples sent for testing. Hundred and forty-three samples were rejected at the time of testing.

Other districts, like Umaria, also reported a corona blast with 20 corona-positives. Khargone reported 30 corona-positives, Ratlam reported 29, Sagar 28 and Dhar 19. Mandsaur reported 18 positives, Satna 17, Vidisha 15, Chhattarpur 13, Barwani 12 and Neemuch and Dewas 11 each. Dindori, Morena and Seoni reported no corona positive cases.

32 UK travellers test Covid-negative

Thirty-two more travellers to Britain have tested negative. So far, 42 travellers to Britain have tested positive. There are 64 travellers who have a history of travelling to Britain in the past one month. So far, 44 travellers have been subjected to RT-PCR tests.