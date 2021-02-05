Bhopal

Updated on

Bhopal: Corona-afflicted Khandwa MP rushed to Delhi

By Staff Reporter

Admitted to Medanta Hospital

Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan
Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan
FP photo

BHOPAL: The condition of MP from Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, who has been afflicted with Covid-19 has deteriorated. Chauhan was rushed to New Delhi on Friday and admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

A month has passed since Chouhan was afflicted with the disease, but his condition worsened with each passing day. He has been on ventilator for a few days, but as his condition did not improve, he was rushed to Delhi.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the hospital and enquired about the MP’s health.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in