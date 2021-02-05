Bhopal: Corona-afflicted Khandwa MP rushed to Delhi

BHOPAL: The condition of MP from Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, who has been afflicted with Covid-19 has deteriorated. Chauhan was rushed to New Delhi on Friday and admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

A month has passed since Chouhan was afflicted with the disease, but his condition worsened with each passing day. He has been on ventilator for a few days, but as his condition did not improve, he was rushed to Delhi.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the hospital and enquired about the MP’s health.