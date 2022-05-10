Bhopal: Cops retrieve CCTV footage in DGM rape charge case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The office of the deputy general manager (DGM) of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Limited, was raided on Monday, the police said. The concerned officer is accused of rape. On Sunday an FIR was lodged against the DGM of the power company at the Ashoka Garden police station by a 23-year old woman.

Police station in-charge Alok Shrivastava told Free Press that after the FIR, they have started a probe. On Monday the police team visited the office of MPMKVVC but they did not find the accused officer. The police have collected the CCTV footage and after analysis further action will be taken, he added.

The police also said that the arrest will be done after the completion of evidence collection.

The complainant is known to the deputy GM (now aged 40) for the last three years. She was raped by him in 2021 when they had gone to Kerwa dam according to the FIR. Police station in-charge added that the woman used to give information to the officer, about power theft. Later the officer and the woman shared their mobile numbers and started chatting. They also shared messages on social media and later were involved in a relationship.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:14 AM IST