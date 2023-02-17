Bhopal: Cops lathicharge villagers ahead of CM's event in Sidhi

e-Paper Get App
The villagers wanted to take the body of a youth who drowned in a lake to the site of Chouhan’s event; CM announces financial aid to kin of youth, orders probe

Friday, February 17, 2023
Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): There was chaos before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s programme in Sidhi on Friday. Chouhan was to distribute land right lease to villagers in Lahia Amlakpur village at Churhat assembly constituency in Sidhi district.

Just before the event, Kamlesh Patel, a resident of Ukrha village, drowned in a lake. Afterwards, the people of the village decided to go to the venue of the Chief Minister’s event with the body of Kamlesh, alleging that he had been murdered.

The police tried to prevent them from going to Chouhan’s programme, but they stuck to their decision. Suddenly, there was a scuffle between the police and the villagers. Consequently, the police resorted to lathi-charge.

Angry villagers then hurled stones at the police. Three cops and four villagers were injured in the incident.

When Chouhan reached the venue and was informed about the incident, he paid tributes to the youth and said that additional superintendent of police (ASP) would probe the case.

The Chief Minister also directed the collector to provide financial aid to the family of the deceased youth according to rules.

