Bhopal: Cops & commuters faceoff over barricading in Shivaji Nagar market

BHOPAL: Traffic police and commuters are at loggerheads over the barricading in the middle of road in Shivaji Nagar market (six number stop).

Due to the road dividers commuters moving from Kilandev Apartment (Hakim Hotel) to Shivaji Nagar are forced to cover to take a turn, as there is no “cut” at Hawkers Corner for them.

Similarly, commuters moving from Nutan College to Vyapam Chowraha, will have to travel up to Directorate of Urban Bodies as there is no “cut” at Hawkers Corners towards Hakim Hotel.

Hawkers Corner get crowded in winters as people who throng the area to cherish a cup of tea and snacks park their vehicles on road side.

Instead of correcting the core issue, traffic police have blocked the traffic leading from Hakim Hotel to Shivaji Nagar market.

Traffic has been disrupted

Jitendra Baghel said, “It is unplanned way to install the barricades. Traffic has been disrupted instead of streamlining by barricading. Main problem is due to hawkers corner as crowd park their vehicles on road side for cup of team. But instead of correcting them, traffic police have block the traffic leading from Hakim Hotel to Shivaji Nagar market.”

'Commuters have to cover long way to take a turn’

Deepadiya Pawar said, “There must be a cut for traffic leading from Nutan College to Vyapam Chowraha at hawker corners to take turn toward Hakim Hotel or Kilandev Apartments. Otherwise, it is quite irritating as commuters have cover long way to take a turn for Kilandev Apartments.”

There must be a cut Hawker Corner

Chetankya Manglekar said said, “It is very inconvenient for traffic users to cover long way to take turn toward Hakim Hotel and Parulkar Hospital or to move toward Pragati Petrol pump. There must be a cut in barricading at Hawkers Corner. It should be rectified immediately for convenient of people.”

No “cut” will be provided: ASP

ASP (traffic police) Pradeep Chauhan said, “No “cut” will be provided as crowd of unwanted elements take undue advantage. They remain assembled on road side parking their vehicles and their assembly create problem for traffic police in regulating traffic. Barricading has been done to regulate the traffic. Onus lies on us to handle both the things.”