Bhopal: Cop posts suicide note on social media, goes missing

BHOPAL: The cops in Raisen district went into a tizzy after a constable posted at Sanchi police station went missing after posting a suicide note on social media.

The constable Shailendra Shakya, a resident of Bhopal, in his ‘suicide note’ has blamed his estranged wife and her paramour of cheating and harassing him.

Shakya, in his suicide note said his wife was living with another cop Jignesh Rathore in Bhopal and the duo were threatening to frame him in fake dowry case.

Shakya, was last seen in morning around 11:45 am. He after leaving his bike at the police station, went missing and what cops could find was a suicide note that was circulated on social media.

SHO Sanchi Brijendra Singh Barkhade said Shakya was new to the police station and had not discussed anything that indicated he was disturbed to an extent that he would resort to such a step.

He had come to police station after his night duty, and after having tea with fellow cops, he left, said SHO. “As his duty was over, we did not suspect any foul play but we later found a three page-suicide note written and circulated by him on social media and then we started a search operation,” said the officer.

In the suicide note, Shakya said he got married to Rachna on May 1, 2018, but she never allowed for physical relationship and after two months she left him and started living with her parents.

Recently, he came to know about his wife’s extra marital affair with Rathore. Both of them were in relationship even before their marriage as Jignesh was their tenant when he was posted at Berasia police station.

After seeing their objectionable pictures, videos and call recordings, Shakya decided to annul his marriage and thus got separated from her but legally they remained a couple.

Taking advantage of this fact, she along with Jignesh started harassing and even threatened him to either give Rs 10 lakh or they would implicate him in fake dowry case. Police are looking for the missing cop.