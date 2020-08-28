Bhopal: Cop booked for rape on pretext of marriage

BHOPAL: A cop has been booked for allegedly sexually exploiting a 22-year-old woman on pretext of marriage during the lockdown. The accused constable Harendra Gurjar, posted at Anuppur district, was in the capital city when the nation-wide lockdown was announced. Thus he stayed back here and gave his services at the local police station here during the lockdown period. The cop, who is a resident of Bhopal, knew the woman, but his long stay in the city brought them close.

The woman in her complaint accused the cop of raping her. The complainant said they entered into a physical relationship as the cop had promised to marry her. However, never gave any serious thought to the marriage and whenever she took up the issue, he turned a deaf ear. Not ready to listen to his no anymore, the woman approached the woman's police station and lodged a complaint. The police have booked the accused, who is on the run. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajat Saklecha said the accused is booked and a search is underway to nab him.