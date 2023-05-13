Bhopal: Convicted; Coop bank officials auction 5-acre land for Rs 30,000

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of District Co-operative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank have been convicted under Prevention of Corruption Act for auctioning 5 acres of land at Rs 30,000. Those who have been convicted include Ashok Mukhraiya, Jagdish Litoria, Hari Mishra, APS Kushwah. They have been awarded Rigorous Imprisonment for three years under Sections 420 and 120-B of IPC. They have also been awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for three years under Sections 471, 467 of IPC and Sections 13-1 (D) and 13-2 of the Act.

According to district public prosecution officer Rishiraj Dwivedi, residents of Bagoniya village, Bhopal, had complained to Lokayukta that bank officials auctioned 5 acres land of Sukhi Sewania at Rs 30,000.

The auction continued from 2000 to 2007. Auction was conducted setting aside established rules in village Kolua Kalan, Rata Tal, Bagoniya, Kalyanpur. Lokayukta found the misuse of posts by the said officials in auctioning the land for recovery of loans.