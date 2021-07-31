Bhopal: Convert abandoned government buildings into hospitals to tide over corona waves, say experts

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Temporary arrangements for beds in present hospitals will not serve purpose. Instead of making temporary arrangements in present hospitals, it is better to have permanent arrangements like converting government-owned abandoned buildings into hospitals at least in major cities to control corona waves. This was stated by medical experts having experience to treat Covid patients.

Medical experts said coronavirus will not end soon and therefore it is better to have permanent arrangements in major cities, which have faced major brunt of Covid.

They said the third wave of pandemic, which according to experts is round the corner, would affect children. So when a child goes to hospital, a mother and father will go too. That is why, vaccination will have to be over for this group of people. Government needs to plan for this in a scientific way and make arrangements.

Many benefits

Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Dr Manisha Shrivastava said: Government should convert its abandoned buildings into hospitals in major cities with oxygen supported beds. They will be permanent arrangements. Gradually, government will keep on adding facilities. During lean period of corona, treatment of other contagious disease like HIV, cancer etc will be continued there so that such hospitals will keep functioning normally and man power will not be wasted.

Train staff

Cardiologist Dr Subroto Mandal said: ìArrangement should be permanent at major cities, which face major pressure of patients during corona. When corona declines, these hospitals can provide treatment for tuberculosis, HIV, cancer and other contagious diseases. Right from the beginning, junior doctors and paramedical staff should be trained to handle all things.

On anvil

The state government is working at war footing to update arrangement. Pressure swing adsorption (PSA), and Air Separation Unit (ASU) plants are being installed at 11 medical colleges and it will generate 20,770 litres of oxygen per minute. Similarly, in 13 medical colleges, oxygen supported beds are being increased. Overall beds are expected increased to 27,448.