Bhopal convention: 50,000 chairs for 2 lakh people!

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are underway on a war footing for a convention of forest produce collectors (Vanopaj Samiti Tendupatta Sangrahak)which will be inaugurated by Union home minister Amit Shah on April 22. Work to erect domes and tents at Jamboree Maidan is underway. Around 2 lakh people are expected to attend the event, claimed officials.

Sources privy to the preparations told Free Press that around 2 lakh people, including forest dwellers, tendu patta collectors , public representatives and dignitaries expected to attend the event.

The local MLAs have been given the responsibility to arrange buses for the forest dwellers of their constituencies and also look for their food and other arrangements. On the occasion dividend will be distributed to tendu patta collectors. Selected five beneficiaries would get the dividend. The chairman of forest committees of Harda, Chhindwara, Betul will be invited on the stage symbolically.

The ground has been divided into 18 sectors and each sector will have proper space for seating the visitors. Sources said that around 50,000 chairs have been arranged for visitors and 15,000 have been kept in reserve and will be used as per need. Currently, the giant dais from where the Union Minister and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will deliver the speech is under construction.

“Today the dais is looking dull, but in next 24 hours it will be all vibrant with colours and will definitely attract the visitors,” said one of the PWD staffer involved in preparations.

Huge LED screens will be put up near the dais and also in different sectors to enable each and every visitor to watch the programme conveniently.

There will be one more dais where the folk artists will give their performance, he informed . Live programmes will be broadcast on the screens installed in the sectors.The convention will be broadcast through a webcast in 15,608 villages.

A separate green area is also being developed on the venue where the ministers and the other officials take rest and have refreshments. The green area dome will be air-conditioned to give relief from scorching April heat.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:37 PM IST