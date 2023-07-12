Bhopal: CM Chouhan Announces Medical Benefits To Contractual Officer-Employee Of Building Development Corporation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that officers and employees of Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation posted on contract will be given the benefit of medical facilities in recognised hospitals authorised by the state government. Important decisions related to the officers and employees of the corporation were taken in the meeting of the Board of Directors of Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Chouhan on Tuesday at Samatva Bhawan in residence office.

CM Chouhan Approved Placement Of A Maximum Of 50 Candidates

Chief Minister Chouhan approved the placement of a maximum of 50 candidates in the internship policy for the candidates of various universities and institutes by the Corporation on an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month for a period of one year. Post-facto approval was given to the appointments made on a total of 33 different posts on regular and contractual basis through open advertisement by the Corporation. For quality training and other technical works to the officers posted in the corporation, MoU with Indian Institute of Management Indore and Indian Institute of Technology Indore was signed and the Managing Director was authorised for advance action.