Bhopal: Contractual Health Workers Stage Sit-In Outside Minister’s Residence

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The contractual health workers staged sit-in at residence of health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary on Monday demanding their merger either with National Health Mission (NHM) or health department.

State’s 2,500 contractual workers were transferred to outsource agency after they worked with NHM for 10 to 15 years.

Madhya Pradesh Samvida Swastha Karamchari Sangh vice- president Komal Singh said, “After working for 10 years to 15 years, they were transferred to outsource agency from Rogi Kalyan Samiti in 2019.

Due to this, they have been deprived of benefit of CM’s announcement of giving 100% salaries at par with regular employees. They are demanding re-merger with NHM or adjustment against vacant posts.”

On Monday, they staged sit-in from morning to press for their demands. They said contractor of outsource agency was exploiting them as they are paid low and work round the clock.