Bhopal: Contractors Await Clearance Of Pending Bills

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite huge tax collection, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allegedly not cleared the payment to several contractors.

Sources said that the BMC finance department pretends as if there is a financial crisis.

Leader of the opposition in BMC Shabista Zaki said, “Tender worth Rs 350 crore has been cleared under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Yojana for water works and similar tender has been cleared under the AMRUT Yojana for Sewage cell. The PHE department has cleared tenders of Rs 80 crore. However, the bills of the contractors were not cleared. If the BMC is facing a financial crisis, how were these tenders cleared? It shows that the crisis is just a show-off. ”

The BMC (finance), however, clarified that the expenses of the civic body are double the monthly tax collections and other incomes.

BMC additional commissioner (finance) Gunwant Sewatkar said, “The monthly tax collection is Rs 20 crore and state government’s octroi share is Rs 24 crore and the BMC gets Rs 12 to Rs 14 crore. So, the total income is Rs 34 to Rs 40 crore. Expenses include Rs 42 crore for salaries, Rs 14 crore to MPEB, Rs 9 crore is miscellaneous so it comes to Rs 72 to Rs 80 crore.”