Bhopal: Contractor who attempted suicide with family alleges harassment by three persons

HomeBhopalBhopal: Contractor who attempted suicide with family alleges harassment by three persons

Jatav said that he had carried out construction work at the house of Rahul Rajput, Lakshman Dubey and Jai Ashwini, who did not pay him and began threatening him

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kishore Jatav, the 40-year-old contractor, who attempted mass suicide with family in Khajuri on the night of January 9 has alleged harassment by three persons who forced him to take the extreme step.

Jatav said that he had carried out construction work at the house of Rahul Rajput, Lakshman Dubey and Jai Ashwini, who did not pay him and began threatening him. He said that the trio often used to barge inside his house and humiliate him in presence of his wife and kids, which made him to think about committing suicide with family.

Finally, Jatav and his wife decided to end their life as well as their kids’ life by consuming insecticide. They mixed it with milk and gave it to their kids, after which they too consumed the insecticide and fainted.

Following the incident, one of Jatav’s daughters died while Jatav and other members of the family were discharged from the hospital recently. Jatav has demanded action against the trio who refused to pay his wages and subjected him to humiliation.

article-image

