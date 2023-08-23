 Bhopal: Contractor Offers Lift To Couple, Rapes His Wife
In midway, Santosh met them and offered to drop them in his car.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Contractor Offers Lift To Couple, Rapes His Wife | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A contractor offered lift to couple. He then offered liquor to husband and when he lost senses, he rapes his wife on Sunday.

According to police, man and his wife are labourers and knew contractor Santosh Kumar. The couple were heading to their house on Sunday. In midway, Santosh met them and offered to drop them in his car. When they sat in the car, he offered liquor to victim’s husband.

The accused forced him to drink to the extent that he lost his senses. Meanwhile, Santosh also offered sedative-laced drink to the victim. When they both lost senses, Santosh drove the car in the jungles of Samastgarh area. There he raped the woman (30) and left them in the jungle and fled.

They anyhow managed to reach their house. After coming to senses, the victim narrated the ordeal to her husband on Monday. They reached police station late evening and lodged the complaint. The police have registered case under Sections 376 and 506 of IPC and have started searching the accused.

