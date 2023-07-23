 Bhopal: Contractor Kills Self, Probe On
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 47-year-old alcohol addict residing in Shiv Nagar on Chhola Road hanged himself to death on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, the police said. No suicide note has been recovered.

Investigating officer (IO) Inder Singh told Free Press that the man who committed suicide was Kalyan Singh (47), a centering contractor. He is survived by wife and four childten.

IO Singh said that when his kin were questioned, they said that Singh was not suffering from depression and his work was going well. No disputes used to take place in the family, his wife told police. Singh, however, was an alcohol addict.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem

On Saturday night, Singh had his dinner and went to his room located on the first floor of his house, while other family members were downstairs. Suddenly, Singh’s family members heard his screams. As they went inside the room, they were shocked to find Singh hanging from the ceiling. His kin brought him down and rushed him to Hamidia hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

