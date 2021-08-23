Bhopal: Contractor jumps in Upper Lake, saved by divers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping into Upper Lake near Raja Bhoj Statue on Monday.

The man identified as Abhijeet Shrivastava, a resident of Misrod, reached VIP road on Monday noon and jumped into it. The onlookers who spotted him jumping into the lake alerted divers deployed by Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

The divers rescued him and rushed him to a Hospital. On getting information, a police team from Talaiya police station recorded his statement.

The family members told police Shrivastava, who works as a contractor, was suffering from depression. He left home early in the morning.

“The family members were searching since morning. He had switched off his mobile number. He has now been handed over to family members with warnings,” said a police officer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 04:47 PM IST