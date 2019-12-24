Bhopal: Contract condition may spell trouble for guest scholars

BHOPAL: As the guest scholars’ protest entered 15th day, a section of agitating scholars have shown signs of worry- reason is the condition put in their contract.

The service contract of guest scholars mention it specifically that the contract of these scholars would be deemed cancelled if they remain absent continuously for 15 days from their duty.

As there has been no breakthrough in the protest, guest scholars have decided to continue with their fight till it reaches logical conclusion. A section of guest scholars were seen discussing the issue at Shahjehani Park on Tuesday.

However, senior leaders of the association said that they all had assembled there for a cause and these issues should not crop up as it makes the movement weak.

Some of these guest scholars had argued that the condition put in contract that mentions about suspending contract if one remains absent continuously for 15 days could be misused by the government unfairly.

On the other hand, there was no response from higher education department or any other government representative on the protesting scholars’ issue.