Bhopal: Consumerism has ruined Indian medical system, says Governor Lalji Tandon

BHOPAL: Governor Lalji Tandon said that consumerism has ruined Indian medical system. Earlier, it was established tradition and concept for Vaidya(experts) that no one should return without medical treatment otherwise, their knowledge will be ruined. India has promoted medical science in the world.

He was addressing concluding International Van Mela at Lal Parade on Sunday. The credit of Indian medical science development goes to Dhanvantari , known as the god of Ayurveda. Dhanvantri promoted medical service according to Indian Culture but later on it has been victimized the consumerism. Renaissance of Indian culture and knowledge will make India a world leader, Governor added.

‘Empowerment of tribal is needed’

He said, “Indian medical science was based on nervous system and respiratory system. Vaidya was able to examine patients by reading pulse rate. Today, thousand of rupees is spent over tests. Today, world has realized the importance and utility of Yoga. Demand is on rise for Indian herbs and shrubs. Export of some of herbal medicines exceeds the grain export. He said conservation of this knowledge is very important. There should be better marketing of forest produce. Empowerment of forest dwellers (tribal) isneeded as they have knowledge of importance of medicinal herbs and shrubs.

Efforts underway to make state no-1 in medicine production: Shrighar

Forest Minister Umang Shrighar said, “Effort is being made to make state no-1 in medicine production. Vandan Yojana has been launched and by making clusters of 200-300 families, processing of forest produce. Nearly 11 lakh families are getting employment. We are doing our level best to ensure that tribals should get proper return of forest produce.”