Bhopal: Consult before acting against power thefts, minister tells companies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State energy minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar has said that the power distribution companies should take local leaders into confidence before taking action in cases of mass electricity theft. Minister gave the instructions during review meeting of Central and Western Region Power Distribution Companies here on Tuesday evening.

Tomar said distribution companies should focus on realising more revenues and enhance performance of the company. It is important to recover pending dues from the consumers. The consumers with large amounts should be given warning before action is taken against them.

“Plans for cutting electricity connections in absence of paying bills should also be taken in consultation with local leaders,” said Tomar. Energy minister instructed the company officials to exercise discretion while making purchases for department. “Purchasing should be done with available budget,” he added.

Tomar said companies should avoid issuing average bills to consumers and issue actual bills.