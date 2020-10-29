Bhopal: Construction material left unattended on the bridge leads to a fatal accident, 2 die

BHOPAL: Two men, who had come to Bhopal to attend birthday celebrations of one of their friends, died in a road mishap on Wednesday night. The duo was on the way to Itarsi on a two-wheeler when the accident occurred around 11.30 pm. Their bike while crossing the newly constructed bridge skidded over the construction material left unattended on the road, leading to the fatal accident.

ASI Ramnaresh Sharma of Misrod police station said the deceased, identified as Rohit Singh, 25, and Abhishek Goswami, 25, had come to the capital city in the morning to celebrate the birthday of their friend at Chandbad.

The two men were traversing the newly constructed bridge at 11-mile trisection of the Bypass road when at the end of the bridge their bike skidded over the construction materials left scattered on the road. Both of them sustained severe injuries. The passersby called an ambulance, however, Rohit succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Ambulance rushed Abhishek to JP hospital where he died during treatment.

The Misrod police have registered a case and initiated a probe. Sharma said the accident occurred due to the debris and left-over construction scattered on the road.