Bhopal: Constitute high power committee to probe atrocities on Muslims

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Muslim clerics along with Congress MLA Arif Masood met chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains here on Monday and demanded to constitute high power committee to probe atrocities on Muslims by police in riot-hit Khargone.

The delegation said the police and administration is working under pressure of a political party and targeting Muslims by bulldozing their houses illegally.

We have given photographs and other evidences with our claims. Houses of Muslims were attacked and burnt. They came shouting slogans, placed saffron flags on houses and shops and then burnt them. We have photos and videos but police are not registering FIRs of Muslims, Congress MLA Arif Masood.

Strict action should be taken against people and compensation should be given to such victims, he added. Negligence of police can be judged by the fact that people who were in jail have been named accused in riots. Their houses were demolished, said Masood.

People who were not present in Khargone have been named in FIR. A person whose arms were amputated has been named as a stone pelter, he added.

Another member of delegation, Mufti Mohd Rafiq Qasmi from Khargone, said that over 200 Muslims were rounded up by police but were sent to jail after 4-5 days. Several of them had fractured bones. It should be probed as to who broke their bones - police or the rioters. They should be identified and strict action should be taken against them, he said.

A Muslim youth was shot at during riots. Police are not writing the names told by the person, he added. The police are not registering FIRs of people whose godown was set on fire besides those who suffered huge losses. The delegation demanded that a high level committee be constituted to probe atrocities on Muslims by police and provide justice to them.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:09 AM IST