e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Constables learn ways to focus during chaos

Around 150 constables and head-constables take part in training programme

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): As many as 150 constables and head constables of Madhya Pradesh police were told during a training programme here on Thursday as to how to be focused during chaos, enhance their skills and improve efficiency in work.

The one-day training programme was organised at Police Training School on the topic “chaos management”. The constables who took part in the programme were newly recruited ones.

Speaking on the topic Naveen Krishna Rai, manager, Government Affairs, IIM Indore, who was the resource person during the training said, “If everything is under control then it means that we are not moving fast enough. And when, we try to move faster chaos becomes an inevitable part of our journey of growth and then chaos management becomes important for us.”

Naveen spoke about the importance of understanding and revealing our different social identities in different situations.

He said ever-increasing complexities unleashed by the current era of continued disruption contributed to an overwhelming amount of variety and dexterity of skills required by the job of police personnel.

Mentioning the concept of SMART Goals and Eisenhower Decision Making Matrix, he said that chaos could be managed ‘if we set our goals and prioritise our work smartly’.

While talking about how to decide whether a decision is right or wrong, he underlined the principle of universal law according to which ‘we should visualise a society in which everyone takes his decisions in the same way as we are thinking. And then, if we feel that the society would become better then we should accept our decision to be right otherwise we should refrain from taking that decision’.

IPS Rashmi Pandey, superintendent of police, Police Training School, Bhopal presented him with a memento.

Read Also
Bhopal: Govt yet to approve laptop distribution scheme for meritorious students
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Constables learn ways to focus during chaos

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai police nabs man for cheating people under Geeta Friendship Club

Mumbai police nabs man for cheating people under Geeta Friendship Club

Mosquito breeding spots: Notices to 8,437 residents, over Rs 9L collected in fines

Mosquito breeding spots: Notices to 8,437 residents, over Rs 9L collected in fines

CM Eknath Shinde slams Thackerays for terming him CM on contract

CM Eknath Shinde slams Thackerays for terming him CM on contract

Mumbai: 4-day fest to showcase importance of creeks, coastal ecosystem

Mumbai: 4-day fest to showcase importance of creeks, coastal ecosystem

Mumbai: Taxi-auto unions threaten strike, reiterate fare hike demand

Mumbai: Taxi-auto unions threaten strike, reiterate fare hike demand