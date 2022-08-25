Bhopal: Constables learn ways to focus during chaos

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): As many as 150 constables and head constables of Madhya Pradesh police were told during a training programme here on Thursday as to how to be focused during chaos, enhance their skills and improve efficiency in work.

The one-day training programme was organised at Police Training School on the topic “chaos management”. The constables who took part in the programme were newly recruited ones.

Speaking on the topic Naveen Krishna Rai, manager, Government Affairs, IIM Indore, who was the resource person during the training said, “If everything is under control then it means that we are not moving fast enough. And when, we try to move faster chaos becomes an inevitable part of our journey of growth and then chaos management becomes important for us.”

Naveen spoke about the importance of understanding and revealing our different social identities in different situations.

He said ever-increasing complexities unleashed by the current era of continued disruption contributed to an overwhelming amount of variety and dexterity of skills required by the job of police personnel.

Mentioning the concept of SMART Goals and Eisenhower Decision Making Matrix, he said that chaos could be managed ‘if we set our goals and prioritise our work smartly’.

While talking about how to decide whether a decision is right or wrong, he underlined the principle of universal law according to which ‘we should visualise a society in which everyone takes his decisions in the same way as we are thinking. And then, if we feel that the society would become better then we should accept our decision to be right otherwise we should refrain from taking that decision’.

IPS Rashmi Pandey, superintendent of police, Police Training School, Bhopal presented him with a memento.

