HomeBhopalBhopal: Constable manhandles woman

Bhopal: Constable manhandles woman

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A constable posted at Koh-e-fiza police station allegedly manhandled a woman in locality situated along Samantar Road on Monday late night. A video of the act has gone viral on social media.

The constable, however, has denied claims of manhandling woman and claimed that the woman was his friend, who was in an inebriated state.

According to Koh-e-fiza police, the constable Pushpendra Jadon was passing through Hanumanganj at 11 pm when he met the woman. Jadon claimed that his friend was in an inebriated state and was not able to walk properly, following which he said that he would drop her home.

As woman refused to go home, Jadon forced her to sit on his bike. After few attempts, Jadon convinced her and dropped her home. Hanumanganj station house officer Mahendra Singh Chouhan said that incident took place in Asrani Market locality.

Koh-e-fiza police station house officer Vijay Singh Sisodia denied claims of Jadon misbehaving with the woman.

