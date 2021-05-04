Bhopal: Constable for whom batchmates raised over Rs 1 lakh succumbs to Covid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The constable for whom his batchmates had raised fund, after he developed infection due to corona, died on Monday.

Constable Suresh Kumar Vishwakarma was found positive on March 14, but his report came negative on March 24. Later, he was admitted in a hospital as his lungs were damaged.

He died at 12 at night. The police department sent his body, as per his family’s wish, to his native village in Pachore police station in Umaria district.

Constable Suresh Kumar’s father is also in police department. Vishwakarma’s batchmates had raised Rs 1 lakh to help his family. Later, they contributed Rs 50,000 when he was admitted in the hospital.

Police department bore his medical expenses. His last rites will be performed in his native district where police will give him guard of honour.