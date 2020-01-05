Bhopal: Conservation of biodiversity must for welfare of future generation, says governor Lalji Tandon

BHOPAL: Governor Lalji Tandon said that conservation of biodiversity is must for welfare of future generation. If initiative is not taken in time, it will have terrifying impact, he added. He was addressing prize distribution ceremony at closing of 39TH National Rose Exhibition at Rose Garden on Sunday.

He said, “Biodiversity conservation means conservation of trees, plants, fruits, flowers in nature. Produce mixes again in soil in recycle. But at present, this cycle is disturbed due to modern life style. Initiative is badly needed to rectify. Affection with nature is core base of thousands of years old our culture. If affection fads, culture will automatically vanishes, he added.

He further said, “It hardly needs any money for production of organic fertilizers. Only interest matters as it is prepared by garbage and waste. It is better to maintain distance from use of chemical fertilizers, insecticide and pesticide. If natural things are converted to organic fertilizers, it gives fresh lease of life to plants and it is major step toward biodiversity conservation.

He also praised founder member Shamim Khan for his effort. He said that Khan’s initiatives now started bearing fruits and it is motivating for others to follow suit. Governor said,” the verities of roses which are found in India, hardly found in other place in world.”

Director Horticulture M Kali Durai said, “In Rome, rose symbolises power. With change of guard, rose of particular colours, were destroyed, and fresh roses were planted. In China, rose essence was extracted 500 years ago.” Rose Society president SS Garde proposed votes of thanks.