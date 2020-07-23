Bhopal: Conman dupes 11 people in name of attaching vehicles with government offices, held

BHOPAL: Crime branch police have nabbed a man for duping 11 vehicle owners in the name of attaching their four-wheeler with government offices and assuring handsome return. The conman soon after getting the vehicle would disappear leaving the vehicle owners in lurch.

The accused identified as Ajay Ratnakar was picked up by the sleuths from a dhaba on Hoshangabad road on Wednesday. Police have also seized all eleven vehicles from his possession. Stamp papers and other documents used for duping the people were also seized. Out of 11 cars he had taken under his possession, the man mortgaged three vehicles and borrowed money against them.

Ratnakar managed to dupe eleven people who after being assured of handsome return had handed over their cars to be attached with government offices. The vehicles were bought on loan and the vehicle owners continued to pay their instalments.

After handing over their vehicles to Ratnakar, the vehicle owners waited endlessly for the promised monthly return which hardly came. Initially, Ratnakar made some payment to win their confidence, however, gradually he started dilly dallying it. He would then change his location and could not be contacted even on the phone.