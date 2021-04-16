Bhopal: Congress workers surround vehicle loaded with cash in Damoh ahead of bypolls, detained

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day before bypolls in Damoh assembly constituency, Congress workers surrounded a car allegedly loaded with cash. Congress workers reached Damoh’s Club House in large number and called the police.

An SUV was parked in Club House in Shyam Nagar where polling will take place on Saturday. A viral video shows stashes of cash inside the SUV. The SUV has number plate with MP Government written on it.

Congress workers alleged that they informed the police about the vehicle loaded with cash for distribution to allure voters but no action was taken. Rather, some policemen asked the Congress workers to vacate the premises.

Damoh district Congress president Manu Mishra also reached the spot and urged the police and other administrative officials to take action. They urged them to seize the vehicle. However, police in video can be seen asking people to leave the place.

As per reports, police used mild force in Damoh to disburse Congress workers. Several party workers were detained. Congress party workers have complained to Election Commission about it.