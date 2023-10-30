Bhopal: Congress Troubleshooting In Better Way Than BJP, Pacifies Many Leaders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The leaders of the BJP and those of the Congress have swung into action to do damage control in their respective

parties. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s state election in- charge Bhupendra Yadav and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have taken over the command to quell the flames of anger.

On the other hand, MPCC president Kamal Nath and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh are pulling out all the stops to mollify the hurt feelings of the party men.

Nevertheless, the Congress leaders are troubleshooting in a better way than the BJP is doing. Former MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi decided to withdraw his resignation from the party after holding talks with Nath on Monday. Rajukhedi put in his papers from the Congress.

In the same way, Ashwin Joshi, who was about to contest from the Indore-3 constituency, has decided to work for his cousin and party candidate Pintu Joshi. Ashwin announced that he would contest as an independent candidate.

Rakesh Mawai, who went against the party after being denied a ticket from Morena, has been told to remain with the party, and he agreed to do it.

Similarly, Roshni Yadav from Niwari has been made an office-bearer, so she agreed to remain with the party. A former deputy collector Nisha Bangre, who decided to file papers as an independent candidate, has been pressed into electioneering.

On the contrary, many BJP leaders are still in rebellious mood. Despite Amit Shah’s efforts to convince the angry leaders to remain with the BJP, they are not ready to follow his advice.

After Shah’s stay in Jabalpur, party’s district president Prabhat Sahu resigned from the party. Leader of opposition in Jabalpur Nagar Nigam Kamlesh Agarwal also filed papers as an independent candidate from Jabalpur North constituency.

Harsh Singh Chouhan from Burhanpur, former minister Moti Kashyap from Murhwara in Katni, and Neeraj Nigam from Guna filed nominations as independents. Shah tried to do damage control in Malwa. He spoke to Ranjana Baghel who filed papers from Manawar and Rajeev Tyagi who filed nominations from Dhar, but they did not assure Shah of withdrawing their nominations.

Now, the BJP leaders are sparing no effort to convince those who filed nominations to withdraw their papers before November 2.

