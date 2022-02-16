Bhopal: Congress took historic decision to raise OBC quota

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath said 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Class (OBC) in recruitments was their right and the Congress government-led took the historic decision to increase their quota in the state.

Nath was addressing a programme on Tuesday organised by OBC organisations to felicitate him for making provisions of 27 per cent reservation for OBCs during his chief ministership.

Nath advocated for bringing law to grant government contracts to the state domicile people. Small contract of Rs 5-6 crore of PWD or irrigation department should be restricted for the local youths. This will help to generate employment at the local level.

Among the unemployed 50 per cent are the OBC youths, I had decided that 70 per cent people of state domicile get jobs, but the BJP government did not work on it, he alleged.

Nath reiterated that Congress will not go to court over panchayat elections. BJP is misleading people on this too, like it does sometimes China and other issues, said PCC chief.

Rajya Sabha member and the president of MP-OBC organisation Rajmani Patel said that when Nath was the CM, he had made the provisions of 27 per cent reservation for the OBC and the whole community is thankful to him for it.

