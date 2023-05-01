Bhopal: Congress to strengthen organisational structure at block level

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath and state Congress president Kamal Nath will appoint block, mandalam and sector level secretaries shortly who will strengthen the party at grassroot level in view of Assembly elections to be held this year. Nath held the meeting of the district organisational secretaries at MPCC office here on Monday.

The state party organisational incharge Rajiv Singh said that district organisational secretaries were asked to bring updated report related to the work done by them. The secretaries presented their report to Nath at the meeting.

Nath asked them to recommend the names for the post of secretary at block, mandalam, sector level and prepare them for the Assembly elections. He warned to take action against new organisational secretaries if found inactive.

