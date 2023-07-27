Bhopal: Congress To Order Inquiry Into BJP Govt’s Last 18-Year Expenditure: Nath

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath has said that an inquiry will be conducted into the expenditures made by the BJP government in the last 18 years if Congress is voted to power in the state. The state has taken the loan of Rs 3.30 lakh crore and the Congress will look into the expenditure made by the BJP dispensation during the last 18 years, said the PCC chief while talking to media persons here on Wednesday. Alleging rampant corruption during the BJP regime, the former CM claimed that foundation stones have been laid across the state only to get a 25 per cent cut from the project amount. "Corruption in MP has become a part of the system which has deterred the new investors coming to the state. Investments cannot be demanded, it is to be attracted," he said. Speaking on the multiple visits of Union home minister Amit Shah to Madhya Pradesh for the BJP's election preparations, Nath said that “This shows the party’s nervousness. They are seeing the writing on the walls."

Congress launches Narmada Sewa Sena

Congress on Wednesday launched the non-political organisation 'Narmada Sewa Sena' to conserve the holy river. Making the announcement, Nath said a non-political 'Narmada Sewa Sena' is being formed in 28 places where the river flows, to save and protect the water body.

Bhupendra Gupta has been appointed its president and Adipurush-fame actor Hanuman Vikram Mastal Sharma is the coordinator.

